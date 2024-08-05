Dolphin found dead on bank of the River Thames in West London

Play Brightcove video

Video from Thames Rib Experience shows dolphin when it was first spotted in the water

The body of a dolphin has been found on the bank of the River Thames after several sightings of the creature in the river last week.

A picture posted online showed the mammal near Chelsea Harbour after it managed to swim a significant distance into the capital.

Last week, an appeal was made for people to stay away if they saw the dolphin.

The creature was seen several times from late morning on Thursday, and was described as appearing to be “struggling with the tide”.

British Divers Marine Life Rescue was monitoring the dolphin and asked for people to get in touch if they saw it over the coming days.

Speaking last week, Operations Director Julia Cable said: “It’s too far really for a dolphin to be up the river.

“We do get them up there, this was a solitary one.

“It wasn’t really moving very far, it did appear to be struggling with the tide.”

She hoped the dolphin would eventually find its was out towards the Thames Estuary and all they could do was monitor the animal and hope people stayed away.

“They’re used to being out in open water, with all of the noise on the river going on, for an animal it’s very confusing,” Julia Cable added.

