Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley grabbed a journalist’s microphone and threw it to the ground as he left an emergency Cobra meeting on Monday.

It came after the reporter asked him: “Are you going to end two-tier policing?”

Sir Mark could be seen reaching out towards the microphone, grabbing a part of it and throwing it to the ground before leaving without saying anything.

Downing Street has already rejected Nigel Farage’s claim that there is “two-tier policing” in Britain, where right-wing protests are dealt with more harshly than left-wing ones.

Sir Keir Starmer’s official spokesman said: “The Prime Minister wouldn’t recognise that characterisation of policing.

“The job of the police is to keep everyone safe, to tackle violence and disorder no matter the origination.”

The Cobra meeting was called after violent disorder across the country, where some rioters tried to storm hotels housing asylum seekers.

Sir Keir Starmer said a “standing army” of specialist police officers would be set up to deal with rioting and unrest.

Speaking after an emergency Cobra meeting, the Prime Minister said: “There are a number of actions that came out of the meeting.

“The first is we will have a standing army of specialist public duty officers so that we will have enough officers to deal with this where we need them.

“The second is we will ramp up criminal justice. There have already been hundreds of arrests, some have appeared in court this morning.

“I have asked for early consideration of the earliest naming and identification of those involved in the process who will feel the full force of the law.”

A Met Police spokesperson said: “The Commissioner had a positive and constructive meeting with the Prime Minister and partners across government and policing.

“He was in a hurry to return to New Scotland Yard to take action on the agreed next steps.”

