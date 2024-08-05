Play Brightcove video

Video from Surrey Police

The brazen tactics of a pair of thieves who targeted a string of businesses in the South East have been exposed in CCTV which shows angle grinders and 4x4s used to break into shops.

Video released by Surrey Police shows sparks fly as a security barrier is cut, a car smashing through doors and even a cashpoint pulled out of a shop.

During one raid in Sussex a crowbar was thrown at officers before the pair tried to make a quick getaway with their boot open sending stolen goods flying across the road.

Dean Beldom from Burnham in Buckinghamshire and his brother Andrew Smith from New Haw in Surrey were sentenced to six years and six months respectively after police caught up with their crime spree "driven entirely by greed."

Dean Beldom Credit: Surrey Police

Investigating officer Sergeant Sarah Wentworth added: "They showed no remorse and no regard for the damage caused or the risk posed to others as well as a blatant disregard for the criminal justice system.

"I would like to thank everyone who has contributed to this investigation for helping to put these men behind bars where they belong."

The total value of items stolen was estimated to be more than £500,000 including £247,526 worth of vehicles, and £109,688.46 of cigarettes and tobacco.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...