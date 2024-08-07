Businesses forced to close early in North London amid fears of disorder

Play Brightcove video

People living in Finchley said news about potential disorder was 'worrying'

Shops and restaurants in a north London suburb say they are being forced to close early amid fears of disorder.

Businesses are worried about a possible clash between far right and anti-racist protesters in North Finchley.

Social media posts have suggested a company offering “Immigration and Nationality” services could be one of a number of targets for the far right.

Posters advertising a counter demonstration by Stand Up To Racism have also appeared in the area.

A branch of estate agent Foxtons on the High Road has been boarded up and many other traders said they will shut up shop this afternoon.

Unal Ozdemir, owner of La Mia Pizza restaurant told ITV News the threat of trouble will hit his business.

"It is gong to affect our business - we are going to have to close [early] because people worry about this protest," he told ITV News London.

"We are not going to make any money today. It's no good for the community, no good for business, we are not happy.

"I respect democratic protest but this is not good," he added.

Officers from Scotland Yard’s riot squad, the Territorial Support Group have been seen in the area.

Neighbours of a barber shop say the owner painted over the word ‘Turkish’ to avoid it becoming a target.

Sign painted over in North London Credit: ITV News

"Everyone's a bit worried," said one neighbour.

"A few shops have boarded up and we are quite concerned. I just came for coffee and even that I wasn't sure I could do.

"I'm going home early but hopeing it doesn't happen at all. We are all quite concerned," she explained.

The Mayor of London has urged people to “check on their friends and neighbours” and wrote on X: “The disorder, racism and violence that we have seen in towns and cities across the country in the last week have been truly shocking.

“I’m aware of reports that far-right groups are now planning to target locations in London and I want to be very clear to anyone thinking of spreading hatred and fear in our city: if you break the law, action will be taken against you.

“Acts of violence and disorder on the streets of London will not be tolerated and, if you commit a crime, you will be arrested and face the full force of the law.

“I am in constant touch with the Met, City Hall and the police are working closely with community leaders and local organisations to protect targeted buildings and places of worship, as well as provide reassurance for Londoners.

