'Love not hate': Thousands of anti-racism protestors gather in Walthamstow

Play Brightcove video

Above: A counter protest in Walthamstow chants 'love not hate'

Thousands of anti-racism protesters gathered in Walthamstow on Wednesday night preaching a message of peace and chanting 'love not hate'.

The area earmarked for a protest outside an immigration centre by the far right was instead taken over by counter-demonstrators.

The crowd stretched at least a mile along the street while police kept a presence nearby.

Speaking to ITV News London, one anti-racism protester said: "I'm really, really pleased to see the amount of people who've turned out.

"And I think this town and East London has a tradition of doing this anyway so it's really lovely to see.

"We are here because our great grandparents were at the battle of Cable Street in 1936 and the idea of anyone coming to this town and making people of colour, or refugees, feel uncomfortable and not welcome here is not good enough."

Walthamstow MP Stella Creasy said there was a “three-figure” police presence in the London borough.

Walthamstow Central bus station has also been closed since 6pm and may businesses closed early and boarded up their windows.

Waltham Forest Council has advised residents to avoid areas in and around Walthamstow central station.

Play Brightcove video

Above: Aerial video of Walthamstow anti-racism demonstration

Deputy leader Clyde Loakes said: “I know as we move towards this evening that many in Walthamstow and across Waltham Forest will be both fearful and angry at what might unfold on the streets and neighbourhoods we are proud to call home.

“The council’s message is clear: anyone who is thinking of coming to Walthamstow town centre today or any time to incite or undertake any sort of violence, racism or hatred is not welcome here.

“There is absolutely no justification whatsoever for the shameful actions we have seen elsewhere across the country. They will not be tolerated in our borough.

“This is a place where people of different beliefs and backgrounds live and work together in harmony and peace, and we are proud to be part of such a brilliant, welcoming community. Whatever comes to pass this evening, we will remain united and together.

“We want to assure everyone that our top priority is always to keep local people and their neighbourhoods safe.

“With that in mind, we advise all residents to avoid the area in and around Walthamstow central station, including Selborne Road and Hoe Street from Queens Road to Church Hill.

“In the event of any violence or disorder, this will make it easier for the police to take swift and immediate action against those who have caused harm or damage to our community.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...