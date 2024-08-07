The Metropolitan Police has vowed to protect London from “one of the worst spates of violent disorder in the last decade”, as more protests are due to take place on Wednesday.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Andy Valentine, who is in charge of the policing operation, said: “This country is faced with one of the worst spates of violent disorder in the last decade. This is a national critical incident and we will do everything in our power to protect London and its communities.

“We know about the events planned by hateful and divisive groups across the capital tomorrow night. They’ve made their intention to cause disruption and division very clear.

“The scenes of racist, thuggish and criminal behaviour across the country have been deeply shocking. Members of the public and officers have been attacked, many have been injured.

“We will not tolerate this on our streets. We will use every power, tactic and tool available to prevent further scenes of disorder.

“We arrested more than 100 people in central London disorder last week and we will not hesitate to arrest hundreds more if they take to the streets intent on fuelling violence.”

Police said anyone who plans to "breed disorder" will face the full force of the law and officers would put the safety of others above that of their own, adding:

“They have faced dangerous and violent scenes and verbal abuse in the name of public service and keeping the King’s peace.

“They will continue to fulfil their duty in the coming days and weeks.

“Londoners in parts of the capital will see more officers in their local area. If anyone is concerned or needs our help, please speak to them. They are there to help.

“Our officers and our communities have truly pulled together in these difficult times.

“We are proud to stand together against the vile and criminal behaviour we’ve seen in recent weeks.”

