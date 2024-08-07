Woolympics: Knitted Paris Olympic-themed postbox toppers pop up in Hertford

A so-called 'yarn bomb' has appeared on the streets of one town on the outskirts of London - bringing the Olympic spirit of Paris with a woollen twist.

From Paris's iconic wrought iron structure, to a stitched swimming pool full of athletes, the Secret Society of Hertford Crafters have covered the Hertfordshire town's postboxes with knitted scenes of the Olympic Games.

There are 37 postbox toppers across the towns of Hertford and Ware.

The stitched scenes will be on display from Sunday July 21 until August 11.

Alison Low who is part of the Secret Society of Hertford Crafters said: "It's a lot of fun.

"We make a lot of friends and the public really enjoy it.

Fellow crafter Melanie Delaney said: "We bring joy to everybody around, and that's our motto - bring joy to Hertford."

It is hoped the display will raise money for the Hertfordshire Breast Unit Appeal, which is based at QEII Hospital in Welwyn Garden City.

The toppers reflect events in the Olympics and Paralympics Credit: ITV News

Vicky Adkins, who was treated at the clinic in 1996, has worked for years fundraising for the hospital.

Through her campaign, Hertfordshire Breast Cancer Appeal, the hospital now has some of the most cutting edge equipment in the world.

She said: "They actually wanted to support the appeal, , and they invited me to the meeting, but it was all secret.

"So I got chucked out before they discussed it.

"I think it's amazing, absolutely amazing and the artistic work is just phenomenal.

"I just think it shows how a community can come together.

"We've just had a request from the hospital for new chairs for people going through chemotherapy, so that's where the money will go."

But like the Paris Olympics, the yarn-lympics, as the group have nicknamed their art work, has not gone without a hitch.

Last week, the Taekwondo and Para-athlete running track post box toppers went missing, but was mysteriously returned days later.

