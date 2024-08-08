Banksy unveils howling wolf as next piece in animal-themed street art collection

Banksy has unveiled a wolf howling as the latest piece in a new animal-themed collection.

The Bristol-based street artist, whose identity is unknown and widely speculated on, has posted several photos of his art this week across different locations in London.

The latest artwork is situated on top of a building in Peckham, south-east London, on what looks to be a satellite dish.

The first piece of graffiti in the series, which he shared on his Instagram account on Monday, is near Kew Bridge in south-west London and shows a goat with rocks falling down below it, just above where a CCTV camera is pointed.

The new Banksy in Peckham Credit: PA

On Tuesday, the artist added another design to the collection: silhouettes of two elephants with their trunks stretched toward each other on the side of a building near Chelsea.

This was followed by a trio of monkeys looking as though they were swinging from underneath a bridge over Brick Lane, near a vintage clothing shop and a coffee house in the popular East London market street, not far from Shoreditch High Street.

The primates have been associated with the Japanese proverb “see no evil, hear no evil, speak no evil”.

In Banksy’s work the monkeys are not covering their eyes, ears or mouths.

The three monkeys on a bridge in Brick Lane, east London Credit: PA

He did not write a caption for any of the Instagram posts, which has fuelled speculated online about their meaning.

The work follows a migrant boat created by Banksy, which was crowdsurfed at Glastonbury Festival in June, during performances by Bristol indie punk band Idles and rapper Little Simz.

It was described by then-home secretary James Cleverly as “trivialising” small boats crossings and “vile”, but the artist responded saying his reaction was a “a bit over the top”.

In March, the artist created a tree mural in north London, which saw a tree cut back with green paint sprayed behind it to give the impression of foliage.

In December the artist posted to his social media to confirm that a traffic stop sign in Peckham, covered with three aircraft said to resemble military drones, had been created by him.

Less than an hour after it was confirmed as a genuine installation witnesses saw the artwork being removed by a man with bolt cutters.

