Three teenagers shot in South London

Three teenagers were shot on Wednesday night in south London, police have said. Officers were called at around 10pm to reports that a man had been shot in Otlinge Road, Orpington, the Metropolitan Police said. Police attended the scene along with the London Ambulance Service who treated an 18-year-old man before taking him to hospital, according to the force. Two further victims, both boys aged 14, were found with gunshot wounds while officers conducted a search of the area and were taken to hospital. Following enquiries, police said they established that the shooting had taken place at Yalding Grove nearby. The three teenagers’ injuries are non-life changing and non-life threatening, the force added. On Thursday morning, police said a crime scene remained in place and that enquiries are ongoing. Detective Inspector Raymond Sekalongo from specialist crime Trident investigation team said: “Tackling violent crime in London remains our absolute focus and reducing shootings is key to that. “We understand that this incident will cause concern within the community. “We want to reassure you that we are carrying out fast-time enquiries to ensure that any suspect is apprehended. “I know that this may cause fear within the community, which is why I will ensure that officers are present within the area to listen to any of your concerns. “Please do approach them if you need to, they are there to support you.” Anyone with information is asked to contact police quoting the reference CAD8033/07AUG or via Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 if they wish to remain anonymous.

