Man pleads guilty after racially abusing and spitting at bus driver

A man who racially abused and spat at a bus driver in West London has been convicted.

A video of the incident shows Michael Mongan, from Ealing, shouting at a bus driver and spitting at him.

The Metropolitan police said its officers were called to Coldharbour Lane in Hayes at 12.25pm on Wednesday, 7th August. A video of the incident was widely shared on social media. Officers then identified and arrested Mongan on Friday, 9th August.

The force said the bus driver had refused to let Mongan board as he did not have enough money to pay for his journey.

Mongan then spat at the bus driver's cab a number of times while shouting Islamophobic abuse and other threats.

On Saturday, 10th August, he attended Uxbridge Magistrates' Court and pleaded guilty to a racially aggravated public order offence, and another charge of criminal damage.

Mongan remains in custody and is expected to be sentenced at the same court on Tuesday, 13th August.

Detective Inspector Jonathan Potter, from the Met Police, said:

"The bus driver who was racially abuse and spat at by Michael Mongan was simply doing his job. He and all other staff who work across London's transport network have a right to do so in safety, free from unacceptable threats and intimidation.

"I hope the fast response from our officers sends a clear message that we will act to hold those who behave in this way to account.

"I'm glad Mongan has been swiftly brought to justice and will now face the consequences of his actions."