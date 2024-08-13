Lower Thames Crossing: Could private investment safeguard the £9bn project

A new £9bn road tunnel under the Thames could be funded by private investors, according to reports.

The Lower Thames Crossing linking Essex and Kent is one of several major infrastructure projects thrown into doubt by the government’s spending review.

But the Financial Times claims Chancellor Rachel Reeves is considering a ‘private finance initiative’ to safeguard the crossing.

A Treasury spokesperson confirmed: “The Government is committed to harnessing private investment and restoring growth, and will work in partnership with the private sector to deliver its missions.”

The Lower Thames Crossing was given the green light by Conservative ministers in 2017.

The tunnel is designed to take pressure off the Dartford bridge and tunnel which are a notorious pinch point for traffic on the M25.

The new tunnel faces opposition from environmentalists and some residents who fear their homes will be blighted by the scheme.

