Man dies after being shot by police in Surrey village

A 29-year-old man who was shot by a Surrey Police firearms officer and taken to hospital in a critical condition has died, and the police watchdog is investigating the circumstances.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct said the man died on Thursday after he was shot in the village of Knaphill, near Woking, in the early hours of Sunday.

IOPC regional director Mel Palmer said: “This is a tragic incident during which a man sadly lost his life. We have met with the man’s family to explain our role. Our thoughts are with them and everyone affected by this incident.

“Fatal police shootings are rare. Given a person has died it’s important that an independent investigation is carried out to establish the circumstances surrounding this incident, including police actions and decision-making, and the use of lethal force.”

The IOPC said it had established from police call logs that shortly after 12.30am on Sunday, Surrey Police received a report of an altercation on the street, with a man said to be carrying a firearm on Nursery Road in Knaphill. The caller reported the man then went inside an address.

“Armed Surrey officers arrived shortly afterwards and approached the address, with cordons put in place. Police body-worn footage shows officers calling for the occupant of the address to come to the door with nothing in their hands. The man opened the door and appeared to point a weapon in the officers’ direction,” the IOPC said.

“One shot was fired by a firearms officer, which struck the man shortly after 1.20am. A police baton round was also discharged. Officers provided immediate first aid. An ambulance was requested and the man was taken to hospital.”

The IOPC said a non-police issue weapon was found at the scene.

