Man found dead in Tower Hamlets park named by police as Alan Semadeni

A man, who was found dead in a wooded area of a London park has been named by police as 39-year-old Alan Semadeni.

The Met Police say the discovery of his body, on Saturday August, 10 at 10am, in Victoria Park, was "unexpected".

Officers were called to the Gore Road Gate, inside the Tower Hamlets park, by the local council that runs the park.

The body of a man was found at the scene.

Police say Mr Semadeni was believed to be living within Victoria Park.

Detective Superintendent Vicky Tunstall, acting Borough Commander for Tower Hamlets and Hackney, said: "We know that the unexpected discovery of the deceased within Victoria Park will have caused residents in both Hackney and Tower Hamlets deep concern. The park is used by a lot of people within the community and also provides a venue for large events.

"I would like to reassure our communities that we are working hard to support the detectives leading this investigation to understand exactly what happened to Alan. Our thoughts are very much with his family and friends at this difficult time.

"There will be an additional police presence in the area during this period and you will see our neighbourhood teams in the locality, should you have any concerns or information that may assist this investigation.

Officers are asking people who have had contact with Mr Semandi to come forward.

“We want to hear from anyone who has had contact with Alan recently, even if you only saw him briefly. We want to build a picture of who Alan was, and what may have happened to him. Any information would be highly appreciated." Detective Superintendent Vicky Tunstall said.

The cause of his death remains unknown and is still under investigation, despite post-mortem that took place in Poplar this week.

No arrests have been made so far.

Anyone who can provide further information is encouraged to call police on 101, incident room 020 8 345 3985 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111, giving the reference 4451/08AUG.