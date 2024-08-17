Somerset House: 100 firefighters battling flames at London landmark

Around 100 firefighters are at Somerset House, in central London after smoke was spotted streaming from the building.

Fifteen fire engines and two of the London Fire Brigade's 32m ladders have been sent to The Strand to support firefighters.

Crews are tackling flames located in part of the buildings roof.

Videos on social media showed plumed of smoke billowing from the iconic London landmark.

The entire site at Somerset House is now closed to the public whilst we tackle the fire. Traffic is the surrounding area will be impacted as crews respond.

Writing on X, Somerset House said: " Somerset House is currently closed due to a fire which has broken out in one small part of the building."All staff and public are safe and the site is closed. The London Fire Brigade arrived swiftly and we’re working very closely with them to control the spread of the fire."

The London Fire Brigade's control officers have taken over ten calls reporting the fire, with the first coming in just before midday.

Crews from Soho, Dowgate, Islington and surrounding fire stations are attending the scene.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

More to follow...

