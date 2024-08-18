Woman charged with murder in Lewisham

Habiba Naveed, 34, of Polsted Road, SE6, was officially charged with murder on Friday, August 16.

She is scheduled to appear at Bromley Magistrates Court today on Saturday, August 17.

The body of a 72-year-old man was found at a home on Polsted Road during the early hours of Thursday, August 15.

The victim has been identified as Christopher Brown, who was also a resident of Lewisham.

A post-mortem examination revealed that Christopher Brown died from blunt force trauma.

Naveed was arrested on the day of the discovery on suspicion of murder and was taken to a south London police station for questioning.

She was later charged with the crime.

Police have confirmed that the victim and the accused were known to each other, and at this time, no other suspects are being sought in connection with the incident.

Authorities are urging anyone with information related to the case to come forward. Individuals can contact the police by calling 101 or posting on X @MetCC, quoting reference 736/15AUG.

For those wishing to remain anonymous, information can be shared with the independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111 or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.