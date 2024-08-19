A 41-year-old mother has avoided jail after charging at police officers and hurling obscene abuse at them during a demonstration in Whitehall.

Kelly Wildego, of Greenwich, received a four-month suspended sentence at Inner London Crown Court on Monday having admitted assaulting an emergency worker.

Alex Agbamu, prosecuting, said that Wildego shouted at officers “you’re all a bunch of ******* *****” and “you should be ashamed of yourselves”, before rushing at them saying “******* take me” after most of the violence had stopped at around 8.45pm on July 31.

Video footage showed her being handcuffed on the ground.

Mr Agbamu said this happened in “isolation” to the earlier disorder and “without explanation”.

Kelly Wildego Credit: PA

The prosecutor told the court that during a police interview, Wildego admitted her conduct and expressed remorse.

Judge Freya Newbery handed Kelly Wildego a suspended sentence because she is a full-time carer for her 13-year-old son, who has learning difficulties.

The judge said Wildego was “nasty” towards officers who were “just doing their job”.

She went on: “You’re not the sort of person who usually acts like that”.

Inner London Crown Court had heard that Wildego, who is “wholly ashamed” of her actions, got herself arrested to be with her husband, who was earlier detained by police.

Wildego wept in the dock when she heard her sentence.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...