Britain's most famous street cleaner said he was thrilled to be on the trip of a lifetime in Portugal after getting a brilliant birthday surprise.

A holiday company gifted Paul Spiers the trip abroad after an online fundraiser by residents in Beckenham broke rules of his employment.

ITV News London caught up with Paul as he soaked up the sun and he described feeling "gobsmacked" by the generosity of those who made the trip possible.

"No words can describe how grateful I am... We took a walk along the beach and we went to the cafe and the market stalls," Paul said.

"Maybe I'll go on a boat trip and maybe see some dolphins," he added.

Paul noticed how clean the streets were in Portugal and wished he could keep them looking that good in South London.

He's been cleaning the streets of Beckenham clean since 2017 and has become a firm favourite with people living there.

But when residents raised money for Paul to treat himself and go abroad Paul's bosses said he couldn't accept the gift because of the terms of his contract.

Luckily, a holiday company stepped in and created a competition only Paul could win and he's making the most of his time away.

Paul added: "It's absolutely superb and we've for another few days to go yet.

"I'm hoping to come back again in a few years' time - it will take me a bit longer to save up the money."

Paul enjoying the sun in Portugal Credit: ITV News

Paul has been to Portugal once before and stayed in the same hotel. He said he felt very fond of the area.

But he might look at going somewhere else next time he leaves to UK on holiday - possibly Spain.

The online fundraising page which raised more than £3,000 was set up by local resident Lisa Knight who was delighted that Paul managed to get away.

"It's really lovely, I've been in touch with him every day," Lisa told ITV News London.

"I'm really glad he is having a lovely time. I'm so happy he got his dream holiday and is being looked after by his friend David," she added.

"Me and Paul have a special connection because he always listens to Elvis and I'm named Lisa-Marie and it's just followed on from there," Lisa said.

Paul's employer Veolia said: "We are delighted that Paul can travel to Portugal for a well-deserved holiday thanks to his competition win. To make sure he can go and enjoy his holiday whenever he chooses we are giving him an extra week of paid leave to enjoy."

