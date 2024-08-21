Play Brightcove video

Our reporter Helen Keenan spoke to the parents of Daniel Klosi

The grieving parents of a four-year-old boy who died after doctors missed his sepsis symptoms, say 'everything good is gone.'

Daniel Klosi died from sepsis at the Royal Free Hospital in Camden, north London, in the early hours of April 2 last year, having been taken to the hospital emergency department four times in a week, including twice in one day, by his anxious parents.

His father Kastriot Klosi said: "It's the joy, the fun, the love, the silliness.

"It leaves you with a tasteless life - you're just existing.

"Everything good is gone."

Daniel's parents say a lack of understanding around his autism played a part in him not being diagnosed with sepsis.

Daniel Klosi with his mother Credit: Family handout/PA

The family are calling for a law in Daniel's name for medics to recognise that children who are neuro divergent can present differently with sepsis and may not show the typical signs of children with autism.

Children typically show symptoms of blue, pale or blotchy skin, persistent rash, difficulty breathing and lethargy.

While Daniel did show some of these, he didn't show lethargy, and we heard of the inquest how he was able to push the doctor away, something that led the medic to believe he was unwell but not septic.

Urging doctors to ask parents instead of diagnosing from a child's actions his mother Lindita Alushi said: "Parents know them better, and parents know their activities.

"Parents know their routines, their sleeping patterns, their eating patterns.

"So it's very important to ask parents ... it might save lives."

A coroner ruled the death of a four-year-old boy, from sepsis, was "avoidable", Olivia Guthrie reports from the inquest on Tuesday, August 15

Play Brightcove video

At an inquest held on Tuesday, August 15, the coroner said Daniel, from Kentish Town, north London, was brought to the emergency department four times and was not admitted until the final occasion when he “was acutely septic”.

The coroner said Daniel’s illness had been ongoing for a week by his third trip to the hospital but at this point his medical records were not looked at properly and a chance to give antibiotics that “would have saved” his life was missed.

Mr Klosi’s inquest statement said they returned on March 30 when a doctor and nurse said Daniel had picked up a virus, and that he should “go home and rest”.

Daniel Klosi with his father Credit: Family Handout/PA

The parents called 111 and were booked in for triage at the hospital on April 1 after Daniel “suddenly stopped eating and drinking”, and he was seen at about 1pm.

Mr Klosi also said he was “told his chest was clear and he was suffering from a virus” but “felt as if the doctor was fixated on telling me Daniel had a virus rather than finding out what the real problem was”.

After Daniel was again discharged, the family, went back at about 4.30pm and he started “deteriorating” in front of them, his nose, hands and feet “turning purple” and his lips becoming cracked and blue.

After the hearing, a Royal Free London spokesman said: “This is a desperately sad case and we are deeply sorry that Daniel died while under our care.

“We would like to share our heartfelt condolences with his family and loved ones.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...