Across August Bank Holiday over a million party goers are expected to fill the streets of Notting Hill for the annual carnival.

The annual street festival is the UK’s largest celebration of culture, diversity and inclusivity, featuring vibrant costumes, music, dancing, and food.

With artists from Steel Bands to Calypso performers, there's plenty of events for people to join the fun.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the event.

When is Notting Hill Carnival 2024?

The carnival is held on the last weekend of August, including the Bank Holiday Monday.

This year, it takes place from Saturday August 24 to Monday August 26 - but the fun doesn't truly kick off until the Sunday. What is Notting Hill Carnival and what does it celebrate?

Notting Hill Carnival - one of the longest-running street parties on earth- attracts people from across the world for the huge celebration rooted in Caribbean culture.

The three-day party came about after a racially motivated attack lead to the death of Kelso Cochran, 32, an Antiguan born carpenter, and aspiring lawyer, living in Notting Hill.

To try to create a stronger community, between the people in the area, local resident and social worker Rhaune Laslett – organised a street fayre for local children in 1966.

Notting Hill Carnival full schedule and who is performing

SATURDAY

While the carnival doesn't truly start until Sunday, there is one pre-event on Saturday.

4pm - 11pm: UK National Panorama Steel Band Competition

Five bands have to play a ten minute composition from memory.

SUNDAY

Official Opening Ceremony - 10am - 10.30am

Traditionally Carnival is opened by local residents and participants, accompanied by the organisers and friends of Carnival at MAS Judging Zone, Great Western Road.

Children's Day Parade

Sunday is always children's day, with plenty of family friendly activities.

The main event is children’s mas where the little ones dance in the streets in brightly coloured costumes.

Dutty or Fun Mas

Here, revellers and spectators alike can be splashed with brightly coloured paints and powder or even melted ‘chocolate,’ according to organisers.

Sound Systems

Sound systems are a well established and integral part of Notting Hill Carnival specifically.

Notting Hill Carnival’s Sound System is rooted in Jamaican culture and Reggae music, at today’s Carnival you can hear everything from Rare Groove to House to Samba.

Red Bull Selector: 12pm -7pmEmslie Horniman’s Pleasance Park, W10 5DH

Here, carnival goers will get to vote for how the set is played using red and blue voting tools,

Lil Silva and Shy One are headlining the stage and live up performances from Izzy Bossy, Sir DJ Corey, Jordss B2B p-rarrel, Heartless Crew, Frisco & DJ Oblig, Alicaì Harley, DJ Tate with more to be announced.

Powis Square Stage: 12pm - 7pmPowis Square, W11 2AY

MONDAY

Adults Parade - This is the main event across the whole weekend, where Mas bands will fill the streets with music, dancing and incredible costumes.

Strawberries & Creem Stage: 12pm - 7pmEmslie Horniman’s Pleasance Park, W10 5DH

Powis Square Stage: 12pm - 7pmPowis Square, W11 2AY

TfL's latest advice reads: "For the easiest and least-crowded journey to Notting Hill Carnival, customers are advised to take London Underground or Elizabeth line services to Paddington station as the Carnival is only a 20-minute walk away. The Bakerloo, Circle and Hammersmith and City lines, as well as the Elizabeth line offer step-free access, while the District line also serves the station.

"Smaller Tube stations such as Notting Hill Gate and Westbourne Park closer to the parade can get extremely busy. Customers are encouraged to plan their journeys in advance using the TfL Go app or using Journey Planner on the TfL website."

Buses will start from Prince of Wales on Harrow Road to the north of Carnival and from Notting Hill Gate to the south. The following routes will be affected by diversions: 2, 7, 16, 18, 23, 27, 28, 31, 36, 46, 52, 70, 94, 98, 148, 205, 220, 228, 295, 316, 328, 332, 414, 452, N7, N16, N18, N28, N31, N98, N205, and N207.