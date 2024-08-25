Woman in life-threatening condition as multiple stabbed at Notting Hill Carnival

Three people have been stabbed at Notting Hill Carnival, including a 32-year-old woman who is in a life-threatening condition in hospital, the Metropolitan Police said.

The force announced it will be using greater search powers to prevent further violence after a man was stabbed earlier on Sunday.

The victim, believed to be in his 20s, did not suffer life-threatening injuries - but the attack prompted the Met to issue a section 60 order.

Police have made 38 arrests across the carnival and four knives have been recovered.

A police spokesman said: “While the majority at today’s event have come to enjoy themselves, a number of people regrettably have not.

“In light of the seizures of knives and the stabbing, a section 60 has been authorised for the carnival area from 6.05pm to 2am.

“A section 60 gives officers greater search powers to prevent further violence.”

The carnival is Europe’s biggest street party and is billed by organisers as “the greatest community-led event on the planet” .

Around a million people are expected to attend over the bank holiday weekend, with about 7,000 officers on duty across the celebrations.

The police said the order also gives officers the power to demand the removal of face coverings being used to conceal a person’s identity and anyone refusing can be arrested.

Earlier on Sunday, the streets of west London came alive with colour, costumes, dancing and music and thousands of revellers enjoyed the celebrations.

The annual celebration of Caribbean heritage, arts and culture has been running for more than 50 years.

