Man, 20, charged after mother, 32, stabbed at Notting Hill Carnival

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a 32-year-old mother was attacked at Notting Hill Carnival, while attending the event with her young child.

Shakiel Thibou, 20, was arrested on Tuesday.

The woman remains in a critical condition in hospital, and the Metropolitan Police said it is unclear if the men were known to her.

The Met believe she was caught in the middle of an altercation between two groups of men before being stabbed on Golborne Road shortly before 6pm on Sunday.

Two other men were also arrested on Tuesday, aged 24 and 22, on suspicion of violent disorder.

The weekend saw eight stabbings, and a 41-year-old man was left in a critical condition after he was assaulted in Queensway on Monday.

There were also eight stabbings during the two-day event last year, and seven, including a murder, in 2022.

Another man, Kamar Williams, 33, has been charged with murder in connection with the stabbing of 53-year-old Derek Thomas last month, after being arrested by officers at the carnival on Monday, the force said.

Commander Charmain Brenyah, the Met’s spokesperson for the Notting Hill Carnival, said: “Our thoughts, first and foremost, are with the woman who is fighting for her life in hospital and with her loved ones. She came to Carnival to have fun, with her young child, and was caught up in the most awful violence.

“These arrests are a significant step in the investigation. They are the result of a determined effort by detectives who have worked around the clock to identify, locate and arrest these suspects."

