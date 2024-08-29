Nine children are in hospital after a chlorine leak at a leisure centre in Harrow.

The Metropolitan Police, the London Ambulance Service and the London Fire Brigade are all at the scene, in Watford Road, Wembley.

The leisure centre has been evacuated.

London Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 1.34pm today to reports of a chlorine leak on Watford Road, Wembley.

"We sent a number of resources to the scene, including ambulance crews, incident response officers and members of our hazardous area response team.

"We treated nine children and two adults at the scene before taking them all to hospital."

Police confirmed to ITV London that they were called at 1.40pm to reports of a chlorine leak at the leisure centre's pool.

