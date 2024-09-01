Play Brightcove video

Police have released CCTV footage of a man they want to speak to in connection with the incident

CCTV footage of a man has been released as police investigate reports of a rape in central London.

A woman was walking near Tottenham Court Road Underground Station when an unknown man picked her up in a car between 9pm and 11.30pm on December 19 2023, the Metropolitan Police said.

She was driven around central London before the car stopped in Long Acre WC2 and the woman was reported to have been raped.

She reported the incident to police and an investigation was launched by detectives in Westminster.

CCTV footage of a man police want to speak to in connection with the incident has now been released by the force.

Detective Constable Adam Ramsden, based in Westminster, said: “We have been working around the clock to gather as much evidence as we can about the suspect and inquiries are ongoing.

“We are releasing this image of a man we would like to speak to in connection with the investigation. He is described as a fair-skinned black man with short hair and freckles.”

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or contact @MetCC on social media site X, and quote ref: CAD 5149/27DEC23.

