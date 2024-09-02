'I will not see you for a long time': Adele signs off final Munich show

Adele has signed off her final Germany residency show by saying that she will not see her fans for a “long time”.The 36-year-old singer from Tottenham was emotional on Saturday evening as she said goodbye to the purpose-built outdoor arena in Munich, with capacity for 80,000 people per night, where she began performing a series of shows on August 2.She had previously said she plans to take “a big break” after an upcoming run of dates.In videos posted by fans who attended Saturday’s show, Adele told the crowd: “I’d like to thank you so much for coming to my show this evening, I would like everyone who’s come to any one of my shows ever (to) thank you so much for coming.“I’m not the most comfortable performer, but I am very ******* good at it, and I’ve really enjoyed performing for nearly three years now, which is the longest I’ve ever done, and probably the longest I would ever do.“But I have 10 shows left after this, back in my (Las Vegas) residency, (be)cause I was poorly earlier (in) .. so those got delayed, and obviously.. (this) was supposed to be… my last show.“I’m thrilled that it’s not, because I still have exactly five weeks of shows, (be)cause it’s like weekends and stuff like that, and 10 shows to do.“And after that I will not see you for an incredibly long time, and I will hold you in dear in my heart for the whole next of my break, and I will fantasise about these shows, and any shows that I have done over the last three years.

“I really, really hold them in the bottom of my heart forever, it has been amazing, I just need a rest and I have spent the last seven years building a new life for myself, and I want to live it now, I want to live my new life that I’ve been building.”Getting emotional, she added that she will miss her fans “terribly” and hopes she will see them in Las Vegas.During the Munich shows, she confirmed her engagement to American sports agent Rich Paul, who she has been dating for several years, and showed off her engagement ring.She revealed in 2021 that she was in a relationship with the founder of management company Klutch Sports Group, which has represented high-profile basketball stars including LeBron James, Anthony Davis and John Wall.Her split from former husband, the charity boss Simon Konecki, was confirmed in April 2019.Adele, who last released the album 30 in November 2021, is set to conclude her shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in November this year.Her last performance in the UK was in July 2022 at the British Summer Time festival (BST) in Hyde Park.

