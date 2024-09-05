A murder investigation has been launched following a fatal shooting in Westminster.

Police were called to Bravington Road in Kilburn on Wednesday 4 September to reports of shots fired.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service found a man, aged in his 20s with gunshot wounds.

The ambulance service sent crews, members of the Tactical Response Unit, an incident response officer and the air ambulance.Despite the work of emergency services, he died at the scene.A crime scene and road closures are still in place the following day but no arrests have been made.Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley in Specialist Crime said: "The incident took place in a residential street and as a result I am sure there are people who may have captured footage on their doorbell or dash cameras that could be vitally important for us."I need those people to check immediately and share any material they have with us immediately."Equally if you saw or heard anything before the incident, or after it, I need you to speak to my team so that we can have the best possible chance of finding whoever responsible

for this horrific crime and bringing them to justice."Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or message @MetCC quoting CAD 8732/4SEP.Alternatively you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-org.uk.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...