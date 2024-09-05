Detectives have issued 16 images of witnesses they want to speak to after a man was murdered near Notting Hill.

Mussie Imnetu, 41, was visiting the UK from Dubai where he lived and worked.

He was found unconscious with a head injury in Queensway on Monday 26 August.

The force say "none of those in the pictures have done anything wrong."

Police believe he was assaulted outside 'Dr Power' restaurant at approximately 23:20.

Officers were called to the scene where they gave him first aid until paramedics arrived and he was taken to a west London hospital. He died on Friday 30 August.

Police enquiries have identified that Mr Imnetu was in the Queensway area for approximately an hour before the assault occurred.

The Metropolitan Police's Specialist Crime Command are leading the investigation and have released images of people they believe to have information about the attack.

They have also made a dedicated appeal page.

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie, who is leading the investigation, said: "Our investigation has progressed at pace and a man has been charged in connection with the attack.

"However we are still very keen to hear from anyone who can help piece together Mussie’s movements between 13:00hrs when we know he left The Arts Club in Dover Street, W1, and when he arrived at Dr Power restaurant, in Queensway at 22:30hrs."We have images of a number of people who were in or near the Dr Power restaurant at the time of the attack.

"Are you one of the people pictured or do you recognise anyone? Did you hear or see something either before or after the attack that may help with the investigation?"I would like to stress that none of those pictured have done anything wrong. Perhaps they were enjoying post carnival celebrations and may not live in the area but they could hold information that is important to the investigation and I urge them to contact us.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101, message @MetCC on X or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 giving the reference 8020/26AUG. Please also quote the number on the photo you are providing information about.

