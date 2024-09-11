Parents are among concerned residents in Wimbledon following a fire at a recycling plant.

The fire started on Saturday 7 September on Weir Road and was attended by six fire engines.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) found a large pile of domestic waste was on fire and say four days later, 260 cubic metres remains alight.

The London Fire Brigade have been working to extinguish the flames. Credit: ITV London

Waste company, Sortera, have been part of the effort to extinguish the flames.

Mark McCleery, the managing director, said: "Once we were notified, we've been working in collaboration with the fire brigade since Sunday morning.

"Our teams are working in conjunction....to shift the waste, and damping it down and transporting it to a second sight to monitor it."

The cause of the fire is still unknown, but Mr McCleery say they're working "24 hours a day" and are "mindful of the impact on residents".

Current advice from LFB says though smoke has reduced, residents should keep doors and windows closed where possible.

However, some schools in the area have been closed including Earlsfield Primary School.

Roger, Zoe Suchard and Lisa Dobbs. Credit: ITV London

One local resident, Roger, said: "The air that we're breathing, we don't know what chemicals and pollutants there are that we're breathing in, especially for children, it's been going now since Saturday.

"I'm quite concerned If I have to now walk and bring out masks for four years...then obviously it's of some concern. I don't like breathing in noxious air."

Zoe Suchard picked up her children from school.

She said: "I'm kind of concerned what they're breathing in, not much information has been shared so it's a bit worrying.

"Both me and my husband were in the office, but I'd rather collect them it's not safe for them to school.

"I don't know how long it's going to take to put them out...it's been quite a few days."

Meanwhile Lucy Dobbs says she's worried about the children.

She added: "I think the council have done what they've had to do...I don't really see what difference it's going to be at home with the windows and doors closed when the school is being thorough with that too."

The council have responded to what's going on with schools in the area and said "the odour reported by schools is linked to the wet waste rather than air quality".

They also said schools are able to reopen tomorrow, and "would recommend that buildings are ventilated tomorrow morning to support the return of children and staff".

The LFB are continuing to put the fire out and say : "While this work is ongoing, smoke continues to be produced from the site.

"We request that residents living in the surrounding area, which includes in the boroughs of Wandsworth and Merton, and particularly around the Garratt Lane area, continue to keep their windows and doors shut where possible.

“Our scientific advisor has been monitoring air quality in the area and we have been liaising with our multi-agency partners including Wandsworth Council, Merton Council and the Environment Agency."

