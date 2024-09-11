The family of a man who was fatally shot have paid tribute to 'a loving son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and grandson'.

Tikquaan Stephenson-Walters, 28, died on Wednesday 4 September after police were called to reports of a shooting on Bravington Road.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and found a man suffering from gunshot injuries. He died at the scene.

Enquiries by the police have found tha t Tikquaan was in Bravington Road, close to where he lived in a neighbouring street, when he was approached by a lone suspect on a white moped. They exchanged words before Tikquaan was shot at close range and the suspect then fled north and turned right into Marban Road.

In a statement, Tikquaan's family said: "Tikquaan Stephenson-Walters, 28, was a loving son, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and grandson. Not only to his family but also his community. Tikquaan touched the hearts of many, his smile brightened every room he entered.

"He was an intellectual and charismatic young man who had no affiliation with any gang other than growing up and attending school within the local area.

"He grew friendships with people regardless of the paths they choose, he remained steadfast."The aftermath of this senseless killing has resulted in a family and community that has been destroyed. No one can comprehend this catastrophic loss. The resentment felt by everyone has crippled his loved ones."But a young man that mentored the young people in his life and had so much to offer."The family would like to ask for privacy and respect. If anyone has any information we urge you to come forward regardless to how insignificant it may seem."The family would also like to take this opportunity to thank the whole community and the outpouring of love, support and tributes made for this senseless act of violence to this innocent young man Tikquaan."A post-mortem examination is due to take place on Thursday 12 September.

No arrests have yet been made, but police have released images of the suspect.

Police say the suspect fled north and turned into Marban Road. Credit: Metropolitan Police

The investigation is led by Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley in Specialist Crime.

He said: "It’s now been a week since Tikquaan was fatally attacked on a quiet residential street. I have met and assured his family that I and my team will do everything we possibly can to bring to justice whoever was responsible for this wicked violence.“Today we’ve released images of the suspect we’re urgently working to trace. These were taken in the vicinity before the attack took place.“I must reiterate my appeal for anyone who has not yet spoken to us to come forward. I still need anyone who might have caught doorbell or dashcam footage to share it with us. You could have captured something before or after the attack that could be hugely valuable for us in bringing Tikquaan’s killer to justice.“Tikquaan did not have any affiliation to gangs and so our work to understand the motive behind this terrible incident continues."Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or message @MetCC quoting CAD 8732/4SEP. Alternatively to remain 100% anonymous you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-org.uk.

