Khan plans to ban traffic on Oxford Street sparking row with Westminster Council

Plans to ban traffic from part of London’s Oxford Street have been announced by Sadiq Khan, but the local council is opposed to the scheme.

Mr Khan wants to pedestrianise a 0.7-mile stretch between Oxford Circus and Marble Arch, with the potential for further changes towards Tottenham Court Road.

The Mayor's plans are part of a wider regeneration project, which is supported by the government, with Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner claiming it will give the popular shopping district “the boost it needs”.

However Westminster City Council is against the scheme.

Credit: City Hall

A previous attempt by Mr Khan to ban traffic from the London shopping hub, was blocked by then-Conservative run Westminster City Council in 2018.

Mr Khan said: “Oxford Street was once the jewel in the crown of Britain’s retail sector, but there’s no doubt that it has suffered hugely over the last decade.

“Urgent action is needed to give the nation’s most famous high street a new lease of life.

“I am excited to be working with the new Government, and local retailers and businesses, on these plans that will help to restore this famous part of the capital to its former glory, while creating new jobs and economic prosperity for the capital and the country."

Ms Rayner said: “Oxford Street is a world-renowned shopping destination and we want it to stay that way.

“By working with the mayor and local leaders, we can ensure it gets the boost it needs.

“This plan to revitalise Oxford Street will drive growth by creating new jobs, generating economic activity, and giving a much-needed boost to London’s night-time economy.”

It will be up to Angela Rayner, in her role as Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government to establish a new Mayoral Development Corporation, which would provide planning powers for Mr Khan's plans to go ahead.

This request can only be made following a statutory period of consultation and consideration by the London Assembly.

The project is expected to cost around £150 million, with City Hall officials hoping it could be paid for by a combination of local businesses, new revenue streams and private funders.

Restrictions already in place mean between 7am and 7pm vehicular access to parts of Oxford Street is limited to taxis and buses, except on Sundays.

How Oxford Street would look if it was pedestrianised Credit: City Hall

Westminster City Council chief executive Stuart Love said over the last two years the authority has worked with businesses and residents groups to develop a “shovel ready” plan to improve Oxford Street without pedestrianisation.

He said: “The latest pedestrianisation proposal from the mayor of London was only shared with us last Thursday.

“It will be important to receive further details about what is planned, including how long it could take to be delivered and how the concerns of local residents and users of the street will be addressed.

“We will want to know how they will benefit from any proposals, particularly given the practical challenges pedestrianisation may have for the wider area.”

He added: “The council intends to work constructively with the mayor and the government to ensure the best outcomes for local communities, businesses and London.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...