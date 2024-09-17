This video contains distressing images Play Brightcove video

The moment Met Police officers allegedly piled on Reece and arrested him as he was making his way home from work. Video from reecejrichards.

Actor Reece Richards has shared footage of the moment he says Met Police officers "pepper-sprayed" and "kicked" him, as he was returning home to his mother after performing on the West End.

Multiple officers can be seen piling on top of him, while his mother "screamed" in footage filmed from a nearby address.

The Netflix actor, who has been in 'You' and 'Sex Education', was walking to his home in Fulham after finishing a performance as Seaweed in the West End show Hairspray, before the traumatic "incident".

Writing on his Instagram, Richards says a car crashed near him, and two white men and one Asian man ran out, with the police chasing after them.

Richards says he told the police where the three men were running, but the officer yelled at him, telling him to get on his knees and that he was under arrest.

As shown in the video, multiple officers then appear to run at Richards.

He wrote on his Instagram post: "They pepper-sprayed me, kicked my legs out from under me, threw me to the ground, and handcuffed me ... multiple officers holding me down forcing my head into the ground.

Reece Richards played Eugene in Netflix's sex education. Credit: Netflix

"I could hear my mum nearby, screaming and crying, begging them to let me go."

He continued: "The whole experience was embarrassing, deeply upsetting and exhausting. It was left me questioning everything I thought I knew about justice.

"Being surrounded by armed police for now reason is a terrifying and traumatic experience."

Richards says he's complained to the IOPC and Met Police but has not been able to access body cam footage.

The Met Police has since admitted "it is clear the man shown in the footage was an innocent bystander".

In a statement to, ITV News London, The Metropolitan Police said: "We are aware of a video circulating on social media of a man being detained in the Fulham area. Officers often find themselves in dynamic, challenging situations and have to make split-second judgements on which course of action to take.

"Officers had been pursuing three men who had run out of a car that had crashed in Fulham Palace Road after it failed to stop for police.

"It is clear the man shown in the footage was an innocent bystander and he was de-arrested as soon as this was established by officers at the scene.

"All officers know any use of force must be proportionate and reasonable and they understand their actions will be scrutinised

"A complaint has been received in relation to his arrest. This is currently being assessed by officers from the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards (DPS), along with other material including the officers’ body worn video footage.

"None of the officers involved are subject to restrictions at this time."

