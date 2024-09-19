A seven-year-old London cat who lives at a safe house for women who have been enslaved, exploited and trafficked has been crowned Cat of the Year 2024.

Black and white Marley beat thousands of other entries in the Cats Protection competition to scoop the top prize.

The feline uses his “gift of empathy” everyday, as he helps women living at Caritas Bakhita House in London by offering them comfort.

Head of the safe house Karen Anstiss, 59, said: “I’m so proud Marley has won National Cat of the Year – he’s a wonderful example of the power of love.“

"Often Marley placing a paw on our guests’ legs is the first kindness they’ve experienced in years. He has this incredible gift of empathy and has assisted many, many women along the road to recovery.”

Cats Protection handout photo of Marley who has been named Cats Protection's National Cat of the Year 2024. Credit: PA

Caritas Bakhita House – currently home to 11 women from 11 countries – adopted Marley four years ago, after he stayed in a rescue shelter and was taken in by a family whose other cat bullied him.

“Before he went into rescue, I think he had a hard time. So, he recognises our guests’ trauma because he has suffered too,” Ms Anstiss said.

“Initially he sits really close, to see how the women respond. Then he gently puts a paw on their leg letting them know they’re not alone.

“We had one guest who was so traumatised she didn’t speak to us – only to Marley – and because she trusted him, over time we were able to reach her."

Ms Anstiss said Marley is also staff supervisor, a security guard patrolling the grounds, and chief gardener.

She said that “nobody is allowed to touch his patch of daisies”.

He is a popular for art therapy, often joins the staff and guests at dinner, and one guest even composed a song for him.

“Marley really is the fluffy heart of our home,” Ms Anstiss said.

To reach the final four cats in the National Cat Awards, Marley first won the incredible cats category, which celebrates cats whose bond with their humans inspires extraordinary acts of love, in a public vote.

He was then selected as overall National Cat of the Year by a panel of celebrity judges, winning a trophy and prize package which included a £200 pet store voucher.

Other category winners this year included Zara, the winner of the family cat category, who offered pastoral care to the congregation at St John the Evangelist in Bexley, comforting mourners and starring in wedding photographs.

The nation’s biggest celebration of cats was held at London’s One Marylebone on September 18 and hosted by novelist, presenter and self-confessed cat lady Dawn O’Porter.

