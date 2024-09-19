This week on ITV News London we have meeting four ordinary people doing extraordinary things.

They've all been selected as London finalists for the Pride of Britain's ITV Regional Fundraiser of the Year Award.

The winner for London will be announced on Friday and then one person from across all the ITV News regions will go the awards show.

They are honoured in front of a star-studded audience at the glittering Pride of Britain Awards dinner at Grosvenor House in London, in a truly inspirational highlight of the national calendar.

Jack Prideaux

Our first nominee is 25-year-old Jack Prideaux.

After some of Jack's friends took their own life, and with Jack facing his own mental health battles, he's dedicated the last year to his Power of Five campaign.

Since then he's raised thousands of pounds for the mental health charity Mind.

Martin Cosser

Martin Cosser's life was changed forever last July, when his 17-year-old son went to a party and never came home.

Charlie Cosser died after being stabbed at what should have been an end of term celebration.

From that unimaginable tragedy came a father's promise - to dedicate his life to tackling knife crime.

Jackie Scully

Jackie Scully is a true wonder woman who has been running, cycling, climbing and trekking her way around the capital, the country and beyond to raise money for the charities that helped save her life.

This year she marks ten years since getting the all clear from cancer - and she's showing no sign of slowing down.

Alan Bugg

Alan Bugg launched his cancer charity "Cancer is a Drag" in 2012 after being diagnosed himself with Stage 4 Cancer two years earlier.

Since then he's been raising funds through a whole host of drag and cabaret events to provide wellbeing and financial support to people, and their families, living with cancer.

