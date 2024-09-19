Play Brightcove video

Sir Keir Starmer told ITV News London's Simon Harris that he'd rather be in the stands but security costs are too high as he defends his Arsenal corporate box freebie

The prime minister has used security grounds to defend his use of a free hospitality box at Arsenal's Emirates stadium.

Sir Keir Starmer was reported to have been offered a corporate box worth thousands of pounds.

In an interview with ITV News he said: "I've had season tickets at Arsenal for a long time now, where I've gone with my boy and my friends for year after year after year."

But he explained: "Now I'm prime minister the security advice is that I can't go into the stands. Or if I did you'd have to put so much sort of security in that it would cost the taxpayer a fortune."

He added: "As a result I've been offered tickets elsewhere in the ground where it's more secure. We don't have to use taxpayer money on additional security. That's why I've taken the decision I have."

Sir Keir also described his relationship with London mayor as a "game changer" and blamed the previous government for going to war with Sadiq Khan to score political points.

He said: "It is really a game changer this, a government that wants to work with the mayor to deliver for London, rather than a government that wants to be in a sort of perpetual battle."

But the prime minister declined to say if he would grant Khan's request for long-term funding for Transport for London or give government backing for major schemes like Crossrail 2 and the Bakerloo Line extension.

Sir Keir confirmed the "frozen" HS2 link from Euston to Old Oak Common, west London was still under review.

