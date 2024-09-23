The pitch at AFC Wimbledon has been destroyed by extensive flooding.

As of Monday, the Dons’ stadium, which appears to have a sinkhole in the pitch, is now closed.

The Carabao Cup tie between AFC Wimbledon and Newcastle has been switched to St James’ Park on October 1.

The third-round match was due to be played at the Cherry Red Records Stadium on Tuesday night but will now be played in the north east seven days later.

Sinkhole at AFC Wimbledon's stadium Credit: PA

“Following an agreement between both clubs and subsequent approval from the management committee of the competition, the fixture will now be reversed and will take place a week later at St James’ Park,” an EFL statement said.

The EFL said Wimbledon’s League Two match against Crewe, which was scheduled for the same night, will now be rearranged.

Flooding was caused by the nearby River Wandle, in South London, bursting its banks.

An amber weather warning is in place across the capital, until 9pm on Monday.

