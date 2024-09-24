Acid attack 'survivor and thriver' uses TikTok to tell her story

Play Brightcove video

An acid attack survivor who suffered severe burns after being doused with a chemical spoke to ITV News about her recovery and how she is using social media to tell others about her ordeal.

Katie Gee, who described herself as a 'survivor and thriver,' was just 18-years-old when she and her friend had acid thrown at them in an unprovoked attack by two men on a moped.

The pair were enjoying a gap year volunteering abroad at a school in Zanzibar in 2013 when the shock attack took place.

Katie, now aged 29, spoke about her ordeal on TikTok in a video watched millions of times.

She said: "I was on my way out for dinner. Two men drove past and threw acid on my right-hand side and drove off straight away.

"This left me with 35% burns... in and out of hospital for years and years after."

In the hours which followed, Katie explained how a couple called Nadine and Sam helped her and how she was eventually able to get medical help.

Katie was left with extensive damage to one side of her face and body including her ear which had to be reconstructed a few years later.

She spent the first five years after the attack in and out of burns units and had a number of operations.

Speaking to ITV News, she said the "act of violence" changed everything.

She said: "I don't think a lot of attackers realise that this act of violence changes someone forever.

"For me, it changed everything. It changes the way you view yourself.

"Your everyday life. I'll be getting the Tube to work and people might be like, looking at me on the Tube.

"Being the only one with a disfigurement, working in a corporate job, is really tough."

Katie's now on a mission to spread a message of body positivity and support others.

She told ITV News: "I've had lots of people reach out to me - a few people with burns.

"If I can show that I'm comfortable in my own skin and I've overcome such a trauma, then hopefully I can help other people do the same thing."

