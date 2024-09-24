Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 15-year-old schoolboy was stabbed to death in south-east London.The Metropolitan Police have named the victim of the attack in Woolwich on Sunday as Daejaun Campbell.Two men, aged 52 and 18, have been arrested on suspicion of his murder and remain in custody.Detective Chief Superintendent Trevor Lawry said: “My thoughts are with Daejaun’s loved ones as they try and come to terms with this heart-breaking incident.“The investigation into Daejaun ’s death is still in the early stages and our officers are working around the clock to build a picture of what happened on Sunday evening.“Local officers will remain in the area whilst we continue with our investigation. Please do not hesitate to ask any questions, they are there to support you and the community.“I want to appeal to you again and ask if you know anything about the death of young Daejaun . Did you see anything suspicious around the Eglinton Road area? Did you see anyone running away from the area? Do you have any footage? If you do then please contact police, you can upload any footage to this link.“You can also remain anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”

