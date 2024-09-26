Man charged with murder following fatal stabbing of teenage boy in Woolwich

A man is due to appear in court after being charged with the murder of 15-year-old Daejaun Campbell in Woolwich.Jacob Losiewicz, 18, of Church Manor Way, Abbey Wood, remains in custody and is due to appear at Bromley Magistrates' Court on Thursday morning.Daejaun Campbell died from stab injuries after being attacked on Eglinton Road on Sunday September 22.A second man, aged in his 50s, who was arrested on suspicion of murder has been released without charge, the Metropolitan Police said.

The Metropolitan police continue to investigate Daejaun's death and are appealing for witnesses.In a statement, Detective Chief Superintendent Trevor Lawry said: "Local officers will remain in the area whilst we continue with our investigation. Please do not hesitate to ask any questions, they are there to support you and the community."I want to appeal again for anyone who knows anything about the death of young Daejaun to come forward. Did you see anything suspicious around the Eglinton Road area? Did you see anyone running away from the area? Do you have any footage?"If you do, then please contact police; you can upload any footage via a link or you can also remain anonymous by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…