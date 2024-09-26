Mother of Daejaun Campbell pays tribute to her 'deeply loved' son

Play Brightcove video

The mother of a teenager who was stabbed to death in Woolwich pays tribute to her son.

Words by Courtney Carr.

The mother of Daejaun Campbell has paid tribute to her son at a vigil held in his honour.

Daejaun, 15, died from stab injuries after being attacked with a 'zombie-style knife' on Eglinton Road, Woolwich, on Sunday September 22.

Neighbours described hearing the teenager cry out, "I'm 15, don't let me die" as a local woman tried to save his life.

Friends and family of the teenager gathered in the area on Thursday evening to remember him. Daejaun's mother, Jodie Taylor, spoke for the first time since his death.

She said: "He was loved by his family and all his friends, as well as strangers that interacted with him...

"Daejaun was known for walking with the biggest smile and an even bigger heart."

Balloons were held up spelling the teenager's name and flowers were laid as the community came together.

Ms Taylor called on people to 'do all we can together to ensure our young ones have the brightest of futures.'

She said: "The brutal manner in which my baby Daejaun was taken away from us is sad, and he's not the first young person nor will he be the last.

"The senseless killing needs to stop. How many mothers, fathers, grandparents and loved ones must go through this excruciating pain."

Prayers were led by a local Bishop in support of the family.

Daejaun's death came just two days before a new law was passed, making it illegal to own 'zombie-style' knives and machetes.

So far four arrests have been made in connection to Daejaun's death.

An 18-year-old man was arrested last night (Wednesday, 25 September), on suspicion of murder. He remains in police custody.

A 15-year-old boy was also arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice and was released on bail.

This afternoon (Thursday), a man appeared in court, charged with murder.Jacob Losiewicz, 18, of Abbey Wood, appeared in person at Bromley Magistrates' Court and spoke to confirm his name, address and date of birth during the brief hearing.The defendant, wearing a grey tracksuit, waved at family members sat in the public gallery as he stood in the dock.He was not asked to enter any pleas during the hearing. He is next due to appear in court on September, 30.A second man aged in his 50s was arrested on suspicion of murder but has been released without charge, the Metropolitan Police said.

