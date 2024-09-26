Sarah Mayhew: Man admits murder

A man has pleaded guilty to the murder of 38-year-old Sarah Mayhew whose remains were found in south London this year.Body parts belonging to Ms Mayhew were found in Rowdown Fields in New Addington, Croydon, on the 2nd of April.Attending the Old Bailey on Thursday, Steven Sansom admitted murdering Sarah Mayhew and perverting the course of justice by dismembering her body, disposing of it in various locations, and then cleaning up the crime scene.Gemma Watts faces the same charges and was not asked to enter pleas.Sansom was previously convicted in 1999 for the murder of a cab driver, the Old Bailey heard.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…