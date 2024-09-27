Homeowner frustrated as bus driver toilet placed outside home

A man from south London says his attempts to sell his home have hit a major obstacle - a toilet, installed right outside his house for bus drivers.

Brett Kemp, who lives at the end of a bus route in Purley, has been left frustrated by Transport for London’s (TfL) decision to place the temporary lavatory next to his property.

He is trying to sell his home, but says he has only had two viewings in the last three weeks.

The grey shed, which houses the toilet, stands just yards from Mr Kemp’s front door.

Credit: Brett Kemp

Speaking to ITV News London, Mr Kemp said: "I came back from holiday in mid-July and noticed there was a temporary structure outside my other property. I didn’t think anything of it, as just thought it was a temporary structure.

"After a couple of weeks, it was still there, so I parked up and viewed the outbuilding. This did not look temporary as there is a concrete base.

"I then took a couple of weeks to try and find out who was responsible for the toilet, as it seemed Croydon Council were unaware of this, and with help from Gayle Gander (the local councillor), she found out it was TfL who erected the toilet under permitted development, so no planning application was applied for to Croydon Council."

Mr Kemp told ITV News that TfL did not notify any of the residents that the toilet was going to be erected. He made a formal complaint in August.

He said: "...It’s affecting me immensely - a very stressful emotional and financial situation for me."

A spokesperson for the transport authority said, “It’s really important that bus drivers are able to access toilet facilities while working and these play a vital role in enabling everyone to travel safely. We are always mindful of local residents when we install these facilities and choose locations near the end of a bus route that are most appropriate, taking into account the need for access to pavements to be maintained.

"This is a temporary facility installed as an interim measure while a permanent location can be identified and TfL is currently working with Croydon Council to investigate the possibility of moving the temporary facility or building a permanent facility at a different nearby location.”

For now, though, the toilet remains, much to Mr Kemp’s frustration.

