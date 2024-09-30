A man has died and two others have been injured after police were called to "a large group fighting with knives" between Battersea and Clapham in south London.

Emergency services were called to Wandsworth Road near the junction with Lavender Hill in Lambeth just after 4am on Sunday morning (29 September).

Three people were found at the scene with stab injuries.

One man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene while two others - also in their 20s - were taken to hospital for treatment.

Detectives investing the scene on Wandsworth Road near the junction with Lavender Hill in Lambeth. Credit: ITV NEWS

Officers are working to inform the victims next of kin.

Police are also waiting for an update on the condition of the man who was taken to hospital.

The third person was treated for injuries which are thought to be non-life threatening.

No arrests have been made and the police investigation is ongoing.

The Metropolitan Police are urging people with information to call 101 quoting CAD 1169/29SEP or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

