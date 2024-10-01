An acid attack at a school in West London has left a girl, 14, and a boy, 16, in hospital and injured a 27-year-old woman.

Police say the girl suffered potentially life-changing injuries and a search is underway for the attacker after the shock incident at the Westminster Academy in Paddington.

An acidic substance was thrown at pupils and a staff member at around 4.40pm on Monday afternoon.

In a statement police said: "Tests of the substance are ongoing. At this stage officers believe it to be acidic.

"Urgent enquiries are under way to identify and arrest those responsible.

"A number of crime scenes are in place. Two officers were taken to hospital as a precaution after they reported feeling unwell.

"Anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has information that could help police, should call 101 ref CAD 4987/30 Sept.

"To remain 100% anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

