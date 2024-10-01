Boy killed in Woolwich knife attack had 'biggest heart', says grieving mum

A grieving mum whose teenage son died after being stabbed with what's believed to be a zombie knife described the moment she had to tell his brothers he wasn't coming home.

Daejaun Campbell was attacked in Woolwich and heard saying "I’m 15, don’t let me die" following the attack on September 22.Speaking to ITV News London his mother, Jodian, said the horror of what happened to her young son was "still sinking in" but she was trying to be strong for her other children.She read about Daejaun's last words in a newspaper and said she would forever miss him."He was my baby. He was his brother's keepers. He was his grandma's everything. Anyone who knew him could tell you that he had the biggest heart," Jodian said."I'm going to miss his ability to make me laugh. The way he would comfort me. I'm going to miss his moments with his brothers."Most of all, I'm going to miss his cooking. He was very good at cooking," she added.Daejaun’s family previously issued a statement calling for an end to "this senseless killing".

They said: "Daejaun was known for walking with the biggest smile and even bigger heart, he would always do his up most best to help anyone."Jodian told ITV News London the day her son died she "knew something had happened" and she found herself racing from one hospital to another to find him - but no one recognised his name.She said: "I got to King's [College Hospital] and his name still wasn't there. Two police officers turned up and they said Daejaun wasn't coming home - he passed away."He wasn't ready to leave us, he wasn't ready to go - his final words said it all."Daejaun was killed days before his family were due to mark two big celebrations."He died on the 22nd [September], my brother's birthday was on the 26th. My birthday was on the 27th," Jodian said."I celebrated by spending some time in the last place he took his last breath. My support network was there with me."We had a little cry - I just felt him there," she added.It is believed Daejaun was attacked with a zombie knife two days before the weapons were banned.Three men have been charged with his murder.

