Celebrating a Century of Love: Old Marylebone Town Hall marks 100 Years with 100 Weddings
A hundred couples will marry, renew their vows or embark on a civil partnership today, as Old Marylebone Town Hall celebrates a century of love.
From 8am this morning to 10:30pm tonight, the venue will host a range of couples to recognise 100 years. Seven ceremonies will be held every hour.
The central London Town Hall has hosted some of the world's most famous faces - with legendary figures like Ringo Starr, Sir Paul McCartney, and Liam Gallagher all choosing the venue to get married.
Having first opened in 1924, the venue has staged more celebrity nuptials than anywhere else in the UK.
The Grade II listed space underwent a £60million renovation and expansion between 2014 and 2018 to modernise both the interior and exterior.
More than 125,000 couples have got married, renewed their vows and joined civil partnerships since its doors began.
Facts you probably didn't know about Old Marylebone Town Hall:
The Westminster room is the most popular ceremony room followed by the Soho Room
The venue allows dogs as a ring bearer
It's one of the busiest wedding locations in the country with around 2500 ceremonies a year
Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…