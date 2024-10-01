A hundred couples will marry, renew their vows or embark on a civil partnership today, as Old Marylebone Town Hall celebrates a century of love.

From 8am this morning to 10:30pm tonight, the venue will host a range of couples to recognise 100 years. Seven ceremonies will be held every hour.

The central London Town Hall has hosted some of the world's most famous faces - with legendary figures like Ringo Starr, Sir Paul McCartney, and Liam Gallagher all choosing the venue to get married.

Sir Paul McCartney and Nancy Shevell leave Westminster Registry Office in north London after they got married in 2011. Credit: PA

Pop star Cilla Black and her personal manager Bobby Willis after their wedding at Marylebone Town Hall 25 January, 1969 Credit: Handout

Lewisham-born actor Jude Law marries Phillipa Coan in surprise ceremony in 2019. Credit: Handout

Having first opened in 1924, the venue has staged more celebrity nuptials than anywhere else in the UK.

The Grade II listed space underwent a £60million renovation and expansion between 2014 and 2018 to modernise both the interior and exterior.

More than 125,000 couples have got married, renewed their vows and joined civil partnerships since its doors began.

Actors Barbara Murray and John Justin at Marylebone Register Office in 1952 a few weeks after meeting on a film set. Credit: Handout

Jockey Tony Escott and cabaret dancer Peggy Brodie on the steps of Marylebone Register Office in May 1930. Credit: Handout

Film star Tamara Desni marries Roland Gillett in February 1940. Credit: Handout

Facts you probably didn't know about Old Marylebone Town Hall:

The Westminster room is the most popular ceremony room followed by the Soho Room

The venue allows dogs as a ring bearer

It's one of the busiest wedding locations in the country with around 2500 ceremonies a year

