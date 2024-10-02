Play Brightcove video

Tap above to watch video report by Anna Geary

A comedian who earns more than £130,000-a-year as London's Night Czar is standing down.

Amy Lame was appointed by Sadiq Khan in 2016, tasked with overseeing the capital's nightlife.

Her time in the role has been criticised for both her salary and questions about what she actually does.

She first took on the role in 2016 with a brief to champion all aspects of London’s life at night, including supporting under threat venues, improve women’s safety and stand up for the capital’s 1.3m night workers.

Emma Best, Chair of the GLA Oversight Committee claimed the role of Night Czar had been a 'complete waste of investment' in the night time industry.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: "I’d like to thank Amy for everything that she’s done as the capital’s first-ever Night Czar.

"She has worked hard to help London’s nightlife through huge challenges, including the pandemic and cost-of-living crisis, and I know she will continue to be a key part of the industry going forward."

Amy Lamé said it had been a "huge honour" to be London’s and the UK’s first-ever Night Czar, adding: "After eight years I believe that it is the right time for me to move on.

"It has been a real privilege to serve Londoners and deliver for the Mayor, and I’m deeply proud of what has been achieved in the face of so many challenges.

"Boroughs are planning for life at night for the first time with dedicated night time strategies, the innovative Women’s Night Safety Charter has ensured thousands of organisations prioritise the safety of women, the Agent of Change is protecting venues from development, four in five of London’s night workers are receiving the London Living Wage and I’ve worked alongside hundreds of venues to support them in their hours of need.

"Cities across the UK and the world have created their own champions for life at night in recent years, and it’s been inspiring to work alongside them.

"Despite the ongoing challenges that it faces, I know that London’s life at night will continue to evolve and I look forward to seeing the work that has already started to deliver the Mayor’s manifesto pledges, as I begin my next chapter."

