Parents in west London says they're scared to send their children to school after three people were injured in a suspected acid attack outside the academy's gates.

A 14-year-old girl has been left with potentially life-changing injuries after a substance, believed to be acidic, was thrown at her outside Westminster Academy on Monday afternoon.

The other two victims - a boy aged 16 and a 27-year-old woman were also injured.

Speaking to ITV News London, one parent, whose children attend Westminster Academy in Paddington, said it's not the first time she's heard of crime in the area.

Her children said they're worried to go to school in case something similar happens again, which has left parents concerned for leaving them alone. Some are even considering changing schools.

Westminster Academy reopened to students on Wednesday after closing for a day following the attack.

In a statement on Tuesday school principal Numera Anwar, said: "One pupil, a teacher and a member of the public have been injured in an incident outside the school building on the main road involving an acid-like corrosive substance.

"This was a distressing incident which took place after school hours when students and staff were leaving the school site.

"We are offering support to families and relatives of all involved.

"This is a difficult time for our community and I took the decision to close the school today to allow for a thorough investigation and to ensure the school can resume normally from tomorrow with all safety measures in place."

The local Queen's Park and Maida Vale MP, Labour's Georgia Gould, said: We were deeply shocked by this incident.

"The school is such a wonderful community - its a place where people come together and feel safe so it's a really shocking thing to happen to two young people.

"I think the spirit of the school is best summed up by the way the teacher rushed in to support the students. And, I hope that's what people take away about Westminster Academy."

Police believe the teenagers were approached by a lone suspect on Alfred Road, with a member of staff left injured after she rushed to help. The suspect is then thought to have fled down Harrow Road.

Westminster Academy remained closed on Tuesday, with lessons taking place online, according to a statement on its website. Credit: ITV News

Officers on patrol were then flagged down by school staff shortly after 4.40pm.

Scotland Yard said two officers were also taken to hospital as a precaution after they reported feeling unwell.

Lead investigator, Detective Chief Inspector Dean Purvis, described the incident as "incredibly concerning" and has ensured parents and the wider community that an investigation is under way.

He said: "If you have information that can help us, it is imperative that you tell us immediately.

"The area at the time was busy with people and cars. I am particularly interested in hearing from anyone who might have captured dash cam footage that can help us establish what happened."

The suspect is described as a tall, slim, Black male, wearing dark clothing with his face obscured, possibly by a mask or balaclava. He rode an e-scooter to and from the scene.

A suspect has not yet been found and no arrests have been made.

