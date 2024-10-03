Four men from London who stabbed a teenager on board a train have been sentenced at Inner London Crown Court.

Rowan Jones, 21, Kumarl Best, 19, Jahvarn Warren, 19, and Rahim Al-Kamara, 21, boarded a Southeastern train at Grove Park Railway Station travelling towards St John’s Railway Station on November 21 last year.

At the next stop, Hither Green Railway Station, the victim, a 19-year-old man, boarded and was soon after confronted by the four.

He was stabbed with a '17-inch sword' in the thigh before crawling away and collapsing onto in the next carriage where members of the public helped him.

Al-Kamara, Best, Jones, Warren were sentenced to a total of more than seven years in Young Offenders Institutes. Credit: British Transport Police

A court heard, Warren and Jones grabbed the victim’s coat and slapped him in the face while Best produced a large knife and stabbed him multiple times.

The group then kicked and punched him on the floor while Jones filmed the assault on his phone.

The victim was taken to hospital with a large stab wound and several defensive wounds to his hands.

All four suspects were identified from CCTV and mobile phone data and were arrested at their home addresses in a co-ordinated raid.

A sword with a 17 inch blade was found at Best’s home still stained with the blood of the victim

Al-Kamara was arrested separately at home two days later.

Investigating officer DC Danny Nelson said: “This was a brutal and senseless attack and the victim was fortunate not to sustain further injuries.

“While none of the four revealed the reason for their actions, the frenzied nature of their onslaught leaves no doubt that their intention was to cause serious injury.

“There is absolutely no reason to carry a deadly weapon like this in public, unless they mean to endanger life.”

The four men were sentenced to a total of more than seven years in Young Offenders Institutes on Monday .

Jones, of Maud Chadburn Place, Lambeth, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm, affray and possession of a weapon in private and received a 21 month sentence.

Best, of Hunter Road, Thorton Heath, Croydon, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon. He was sentenced to 31 months.

Warren, of Castillon Road, Lewisham, admitted causing grievous bodily harm and affray and received an 18 month sentence.

Al-Kamara, of Hatfield Close, Lewisham, pleaded guilty to affray and was sentenced to 17 months.

