A man who was wrongfully arrested for gun crime says an apology isn't enough after settling a civil claim against the Metropolitan Police.

Dale Semper, 42, was stopped by police when he was driving his car in August 2017 and wrongly accused of involvement in gun crime.

Born in Enfield, Mr Semper was handcuffed in front of neighbours while his car and home were searched for firearms, and suspended from his £72,000-a-year job at Lloyds Bank.

Police also searched the homes of his partner and mother during the investigation that finally ended in 2019.

Speaking to ITV News London he said the investigation had negatively impacted his finances and mental health.

The bank manager said: "I feel violated. Every single time I drive on my road - as soon as I turn in from the main road - I start feeling anxiety.

"I can see them outside my property. These people violated me - running up and down my stairs, searching my stuff, going through everything and throwing things like you don't respect me. I've worked for that and you've done that to me.

"It shouldn't happen to anyone! Not only did you do that to my property, but also my partners property, my mothers property.

"And that I can never forgive - I can't forget it."

Denise Huggan, Mr Semper's partner, added the ordeal has turned the couple from bubbly people, full of life to a pair that's constantly drained and worrying about interactions with police.

After no weapons were found, he was told he was instead being investigated for money laundering.

Mr Semper was cleared of any wrongdoing and brought, alongside his family, a £1m damages claim against Scotland Yard alleging racial discrimination, false imprisonment, malicious prosecution, misfeasance and breach of data protection.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy, at the force, admitted the case had not been handled as well as it could have been.

In a statement he said: “The Metropolitan Police has settled a civil claim brought by Dale Semper and members of his family relating to a series of events which occurred between 2017 and 2019.

"This involved searches of their properties and a criminal investigation which was ultimately discontinued with no further action being taken.

"We stand by the necessity to act following information that was received, but accept some elements of this case were not handled as well as they could have been and we apologise for the impact that has had on the complainants.

"The Metropolitan Police has already apologised during the complaints procedure for certain comments which were made by officers during the investigation and reiterates that apology."

Mr Semper believes the Met hasn't taken accountability and hasn't learnt from their mistakes.

He said: "I don't think it's the apology we deserve. I feel they could've done so much better than what they've done. I didn't want them to get apologise I wanted them to know they've done something wrong."

Mr Semper believes the Met are hiding behind their words and wants them to admit they have done "something wrong" and change their habits.

The Metropolitan Police has now, alongside settling the claim, agreed to reinvestigate parts of complaints made by Mr Semper and his family which were initially dismissed after a delay of over five years.

The pair have asked to meet with the Met commissioner, Sir Mark Rowley, to get answers about why it happened and to see whether he thinks the process and treatment they have received is fair and what has been learnt from their case to ensure changes are made.

Sir Mark Rowley declined to meet with them.

