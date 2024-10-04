Two Metropolitan Police officers who were sacked for gross misconduct after their stop and search of GB athletes Bianca Williams and Ricardo Dos Santos have won an appeal against their dismissal.

Former Met Pcs Jonathan Clapham and Sam Franks have been handed their jobs back after winning an appeal against a ruling that they lied by saying they could smell cannabis during the stop and search in 2020.

The finding has been overturned by the Police Appeals Tribunal which found the original decision was “irrational” and “inconsistent”.

Former Pcs Clapham and Franks were “dedicated, hard-working and much respected officers” whose reputations had been “ruined” by the original findings, Appeals Tribunal chairman Damien Moore said.

“Both officers did not lie.

“Both officers will now be reinstated to the Met Police.

“They should receive back-pay.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…