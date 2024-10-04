A train driver has been greeted with cheers as he pulled into London for the final time - completing his 50-year career on the railways.

Girish Jani, 67, took to the controls of an Avanti West Coast train from Crewe to London Euston for his last task before retirement.

He joined the industry as a 17-year-old in September 1974, starting as a train driver’s assistant at a freight depot in Wembley, north-west London, before later becoming a driver.

Mr Jani went to be a deputy team manager and also trained and assessed the next generation of drivers.

Play Brightcove video

The "valuable leader" was greeted with cheers and applause at Euston on September 20 as colleagues from his entire career gathered to celebrate the occasion.

In a statement, Mr Jani said: “I feel truly proud and privileged to have clocked up 50 years’ service.

“It only feels like yesterday I started on my railway journey.

“I will miss the people, driving trains and playing my part in supporting the next generation of train drivers – I look forward to travelling on their trains one day.

“I’m excited to start a new chapter where I’ll get to look at my bucket list for travel, continue my magistrate duties and spend quality time with my family.”

The 67-year-old has also been a magistrate in London for 18 years, believing the role requires similar skills to driving a train, such as taking on responsibility, having attention to detail and good communication.

Transport work is part of Mr Jani's family, as he followed in the footsteps of his brothers, with one working as a train driver at London Underground for over 35 years, while the other worked for British Rail for 22 years.

Avanti West Coast deputy head of drivers Craig Fletcher said: “Working with Jani was invaluable when I joined Euston depot.

“Jani’s relations and the connections he built with people over the years is testament to his personable approach.

“He has a unique charisma and charm – sometimes playfully cheeky – that makes him memorable and a valuable leader.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…